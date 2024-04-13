Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $591.44 million and $39.77 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,512,425,707 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

