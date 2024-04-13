Threshold (T) Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $379.95 million and approximately $51.83 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011653 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014495 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,539.23 or 1.00082651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00100774 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03794626 USD and is down -17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $58,750,504.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.