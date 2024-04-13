Thunder Brawl (THB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.25 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $302,045.20 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0560135 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $378,778.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

