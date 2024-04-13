Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Up 53.3% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of THCP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.