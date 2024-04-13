Tilson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 2.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 853,760 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after purchasing an additional 749,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,855,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 611,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,762,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $24.20 on Friday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

