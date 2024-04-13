Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

