Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 918,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 241.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $4,173,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

