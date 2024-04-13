TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 14.3 %

TOMZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.63. 40,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,479. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

