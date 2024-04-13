Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Position Trimmed by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.96. 996,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

