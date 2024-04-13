Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,818 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 949.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 299.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 180.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Transocean by 342.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861,209 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.19 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

