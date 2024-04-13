Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 675 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 5.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Shopify worth $70,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 11,042,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,341,646. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.75 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

