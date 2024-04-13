Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,301 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 3.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

