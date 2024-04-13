Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $14.05 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1,824.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,120 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up about 1.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.05% of TELUS worth $14,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

TELUS Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,086. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.