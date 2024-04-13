Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $18.55 Million Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,426,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,548,000. Eldorado Gold accounts for 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.70% of Eldorado Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 141,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. Stifel Canada cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

