Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for 2.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $34,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.22. 82,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,165. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

