Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 191,410 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,410 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.12% of Teck Resources worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 4,980,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

