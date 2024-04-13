Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trio-Tech International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

