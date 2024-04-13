Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.