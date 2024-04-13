TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $9.13. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 291,517 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $342.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $32.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.58%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 1,156,701 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.