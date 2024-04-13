TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSIW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 2,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,750. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, an immunotherapy company that develops and commercializes immunotherapies for the treatment of liver and pancreatic tumors. The company offers the TriNav Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors.

