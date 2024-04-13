Truist Financial Boosts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $410.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.40.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.18. CACI International has a 12-month low of $293.69 and a 12-month high of $382.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

