Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Begins Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CRGY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 186.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy



Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

Further Reading

