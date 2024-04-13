Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $128,324.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $128,324.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $494,908 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

