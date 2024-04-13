U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.53. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

