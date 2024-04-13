U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in March

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:USGO opened at $7.03 on Friday. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USGO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining during the second quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. GoldMining in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

