UBS Group Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $20.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RVLV opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.17. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

