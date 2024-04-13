UBS Group Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$106.67.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$109.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.51. The stock has a market cap of C$116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,663 shares of company stock worth $32,771,378. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

