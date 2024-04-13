UBS Group Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $2.75

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 177.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

