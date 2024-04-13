UBS Group Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $197.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $185.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

