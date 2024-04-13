Ultra Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.18 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,850.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.16 or 0.00785827 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00113761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00013600 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001259 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18517735 USD and is down -17.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,260,317.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

