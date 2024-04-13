UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 1,043,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 374.2 days.

UNCFF opened at $36.23 on Friday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

