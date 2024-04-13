Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 148.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 86.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

