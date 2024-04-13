Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $243.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

