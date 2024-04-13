Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $456.74 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00011707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and $456.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00127540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001452 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

