United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UAL. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of UAL opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

