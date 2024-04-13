United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in March

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of UDIRF opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Internet has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23.
