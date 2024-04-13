United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.41 and last traded at $148.32. Approximately 444,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,316,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.26.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

