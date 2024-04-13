United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) & Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Head-To-Head Review

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Golden Heaven Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.97 $234.20 million $3.63 14.59 Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $60.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats Golden Heaven Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

