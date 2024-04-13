United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRKS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NYSE PRKS opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.81.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $256,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

