Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,556,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 37.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 82,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Univest Financial stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
