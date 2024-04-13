Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.52.

Vale Trading Down 1.2 %

VALE opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

