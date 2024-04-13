Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

