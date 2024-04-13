Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.80 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.94%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

