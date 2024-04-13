Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $838,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 534,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.