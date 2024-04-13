Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after purchasing an additional 411,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,929,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,371 shares of company stock worth $12,213,828 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $231.64 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

