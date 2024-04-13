Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

