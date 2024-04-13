Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $687,000.

DFUV opened at $39.16 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

