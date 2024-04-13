Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

