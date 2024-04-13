Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %
SCHG opened at $91.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
