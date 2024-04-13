VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Position Boosted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. 9,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,317. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

