VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $223.87 and last traded at $223.30. Approximately 1,876,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,630,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.15.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.88. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

